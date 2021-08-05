Cigna posts $1.5B profit in Q2

Cigna reported its second-quarter earnings Aug. 5. Four things to know: Cigna saw a $1.5 billion profit in the three months ended June 30, a slight dip from the $1.8 billion profit it reported in 2020.



The company saw total revenues of $43.1 billion in its second quarter, an increase from the $39.2 billion it reported in 2020.



Cigna reported a total medical membership of 17 million customers, an increase of 279,000 customers from the second quarter of 2020.



The company's second-quarter pharmacy customer base grew to 101.9 million, an increase of 3.1 million customers from last year.





