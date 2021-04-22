Cigna offering $200 incentive for employees' vaccinations

Cigna is introducing incentives to its employees to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations.

Employees enrolled in the Cigna Medical Plan are eligible to receive a $200 award once becoming fully vaccinated. The payer is also extending the deadline for the use of up to 10 days of emergency paid time off through the end of the year.

Since the additional emergency hours were provided in 2020, more than 875,500 hours have been used by over 25,300 Cigna employees, according to the April 22 statement.

