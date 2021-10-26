Cigna, Mary Washington Health Alliance strike multiyear agreement

Cigna and Virginia-based Mary Washington Health Alliance have reached a multiyear agreement to maintain members' access to the system's provider network.

The new agreement is effective Dec. 1, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

"The collaboration we have with Mary Washington puts affordable, predictable, high-quality care in reach for all those we jointly serve and puts the interests of our customers, employer clients and Virginia taxpayers first," said Monica Schmude, Cigna Mid-Atlantic market president.