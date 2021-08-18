Cigna issues vaccination, testing requirement for employees

Cigna is rolling out COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements for its employees as they return to worksites.

According to the Aug. 18 announcement, all remote employees shifting back to worksites must be vaccinated effective Sept. 7.

Starting Oct. 18, those with positions that cannot be done remotely must either be vaccinated or report two negative COVID-19 tests each week.

"It's clear we need to do more to stop the ongoing spread of COVID-19, and unlike many aspects of the pandemic, keeping our worksites as safe as possible is something we can control," said Steve Miller, MD, chief clinical officer of Cigna. "Reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 not only protects our workforce and ensures we can continue to meet the needs of our customers and clients, it also helps protect our children and community members who cannot receive the vaccine for health reasons."

Throughout the pandemic, over 90 percent of positions at Cigna were shifted to remote work. As Cigna brings back in-person work throughout the fall, employees will have the option to continue working remotely, according to the announcement.

The insurer also rolled out policies that gave employees time off for quarantining or vaccination. They also offered $200 incentives for employees to get vaccinated.