Cigna ends prior authorization for some CT exams

Cigna will no longer require prior authorization for some CT scans of the heart, according to an updated precertification list. The change is effective Feb. 1.

Cigna will end prior authorizations for CT angiogram of the heart, coronary arteries and bypass grafts with contrast material, according to a news release from the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography. This includes 3D image post-processing. The change removes preauthorization rules for CPT code 75574 in all of Cigna's markets except Hawaii, Puerto Rico and Guam.

In addition, Cigna removed prior authorization for fractional flow reserve-computed tomography.

For coverage under the policy, patients must have stable chest pain and an immediate risk of coronary artery disease.

"The favorable policy update shows that Cigna recognizes the use of CTA and FFR-CT as a front-line test which can lead to improved patient outcomes," Dustin Thomas, MD, chair of the society's advocacy committee, said in a news release.

More articles on payers:

Humana to open 100+ Medicare centers by 2023

Blue Shield of California to oversee state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution

UnitedHealth must redo 67K claims, judge rules

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.