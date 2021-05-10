Cigna CEO says preventive care is back to pre-pandemic levels

Cigna CEO David Cordani said preventive care procedures including mammograms, colonoscopies, childhood vaccinations and cervical cancer screenings among its members are back to levels not seen since before the COVID-19 shutdowns of early 2020.

The increase suggests that disruptions in important healthcare screenings due to the pandemic are tapering off, according to Bloomberg.

As procedures like early-detection cancer screenings declined in 2020, Mr. Cordani said the payer focused on getting patients back to their providers.

"It's a very good thing and something that our team has worked tirelessly to try to effectuate, elevating those levels," Mr. Cordani said in a call with analysts May 7.

