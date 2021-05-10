Cigna CEO says preventive care is back to pre-pandemic levels

Lauren Jensik - Print  | 

Cigna CEO David Cordani said preventive care procedures including mammograms, colonoscopies, childhood vaccinations and cervical cancer screenings among its members are back to levels not seen since before the COVID-19 shutdowns of early 2020.

The increase suggests that disruptions in important healthcare screenings due to the pandemic are tapering off, according to Bloomberg

As procedures like early-detection cancer screenings declined in 2020, Mr. Cordani said the payer focused on getting patients back to their providers.

"It's a very good thing and something that our team has worked tirelessly to try to effectuate, elevating those levels," Mr. Cordani said in a call with analysts May 7.

