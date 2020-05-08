Cigna, Banner Health reach long-term agreement

Cigna and Phoenix-based Banner Health reached a long-term agreement so Cigna members can access Banner hospitals at in-network rates.

The organizations said the new contract will ensure Cigna members receive quality care from Banner providers at predictable and affordable rates.

"This new agreement represents a great step forward in healthcare for all of the people we serve — the Arizona employers and their employees and families who pay for care," Kim Shepard, president of Cigna's Arizona market, said in a May 5 news release. "I'm grateful to Banner Health and its team for their true collaboration during this negotiation and their commitment to creating an environment that advances healthcare quality and affordability throughout Arizona."

