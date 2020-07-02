Centene to open 2nd headquarters

Centene Corp. is opening a second headquarters in Charlotte, N.C., that will bring 6,000 jobs to the area, the insurer said July 1.

Through the new headquarters, Centene will invest $1 billion in the Charlotte community over time. The campus will include a million square feet of office and meeting space, a boardroom, a child care center, dining venues and a fitness center.

Construction on Centene's new campus will begin in August and will take place in multiple phases. Phase one of construction will end in the second half of 2022 and accommodate about 3,000 employees. Phase two will begin in 2024 and will accommodate another 3,000 employees.

Centene's corporate headquarters is in St. Louis. The insurer currently has 600 employees in North Carolina.

More articles on payers:

BCBS of Texas president is out: 4 things to know

Ex-Cigna exec: I used to discredit Canada's health system, but they do it better

BCBS of North Carolina to pay primary care clinics to switch to value-based model

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.