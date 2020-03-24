Centene CEO makes $26M for second straight year

Michael Neidorff, the CEO of Centene Corp., took home more than $26 million for the second year in a row, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Mr. Neidorff's compensation was $26.4 million in 2019. That's up from $26.1 million in 2018, according to a March 13 proxy statement cited by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

For 2019, Mr. Neidorff's salary remained unchanged at $1.5 million. He also received two bonuses, one a $3.6 million performance bonus based on 2019 results and another $3.5 million based on long-term results.



Most of Mr. Neidorff's compensation reflected $17 million in stock awards.

