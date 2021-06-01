CareSource adds cash to its vaccination incentives for Indiana Medicaid members

Dayton, Ohio-based health plan CareSource will pay Medicaid members in its Indiana market $20 to become fully vaccinated.

The additional benefit is intended to curb the decline in Indiana's vaccination rates, according to a June 1 news release shared with Becker's.

"We've seen a slight decrease in the average number of second dose vaccinations administered in the state, per the Indiana State Department of Health, with Hoosiers neglecting to complete their vaccination schedule and receive the second dose," said CareSource Indiana President Steve Smitherman in the statement.

Other vaccination benefits from the health plan include transportation to and from vaccination appointments, the news release said.