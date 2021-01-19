Capital BlueCross waives virtual care fees through March

Capital BlueCross, a Pennsylvania-based insurer that covers close to 1 million members, is temporarily waiving virtual care fees through March 31, the insurer said Jan. 19.

The waiver means eligible members won't have to face copays, coinsurance or deductibles for medical and mental health visits that are provided through the insurer's telemedicine app. The app connects members to physicians, psychologists, psychiatrists and counselors.

The updates were announced with a new mobile app for Capital BlueCross members called NeuroFlow. The app offers members self-care and relaxation exercises. Capital BlueCross helped bring the app to market through the Smart Health Innovation Lab, which the insurer co-founded in 2018.

Capital BlueCross also plans to issue a mental wellness toolkit for its employer members in early 2021, which aims to offer guidance and resources for employees facing stress, anxiety and depression.

