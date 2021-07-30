California's highest court to hear Aetna competition case

Morgan Haefner 
The California Supreme Court will review a lawsuit filed by physicians that accuses Aetna of violating the Unfair Competition Law.

The initial lawsuit from the California Medical Association cited the Unfair Competition Law after Aetna allegedly limited in-network physicians from referring patients to those out of network, which conflicted with their medical judgment, according to the California Lawyers Association

In mid-July, the California Medical Association called for review of a state appellate court's decision on its lawsuit, which favored Aetna. The court agreed with Aetna's argument that the physician organization didn't show it was directly harmed by the policy. 

The association's petition for review was granted July 28, and the California Supreme Court will hear the case.

