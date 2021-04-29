California considers allowing adults to add parents to health insurance

California has issued a policy proposal stating that adults should be allowed to add their parents to their health insurance plans.

If the proposal, which passed its first committee hearing in the state legislature April 27, becomes a law, California will be the only state to allow this, according to NBC News.

State lawmakers suggested that allowing parents to be claimed as dependents by their children will be beneficial in the wake of the pandemic. However, business groups said the bill would only increase employer premiums and minimize healthcare affordability.

Parents will only be eligible for the policy if they rely on their children for at least 50 percent of their support, the article said.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.