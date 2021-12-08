Bright Health Group anticipates over $6.3B in 2022 revenue

Bright Health Group is expecting between $6.3 billion and $6.5 billion in revenue in 2022, which would reflect a 50 percent year-over-year growth, according to a Dec. 7 news release.

The payer also stood by its 2021 revenue projections of between $4.1 billion and $4.2 billion.

The payer anticipates membership growth between its two subsidiaries. Bright HealthCare is expected to serve 875,000 members in 2022 and NeueHealth aims to serve 400,000 value-based patients, according to the news release.

"In 2022 we expect to serve over 1 million risk-based lives across our two businesses, providing a strong foundation to achieve our full potential," said Mike Mikan, president and CEO of Bright Health Group. "Our differentiated, fully aligned model connecting the financing and delivery of care, delivers improved outcomes for consumers and providers. We are confident in our strategy and have the team, capital and model to execute on it."

The news comes on the heels of a $750 million investment in the payer by Cigna and New Enterprise Associates.