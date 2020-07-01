Bright Health expands: 3 things to know

Health insurance startup Bright Health outlined its 2021 expansion plans June 30, which include selling products in six new markets.

Three things to know:

1. The Minneapolis-based health plan will sell Medicare Advantage, individual and family plans in new markets across Florida, North Carolina and Illinois.

2. Bright Health will offer employer-sponsored plans in some markets for the first time in 2021, pending final regulatory approval.

3. The self-funded employer option will be for employers with 20 to 100 employees, while an administrative services only plan will be available for employers with more than 100 employees. A fully funded option will also be available for small businesses in Denver, Nashville, Memphis and Nebraska.

