Blue Shield of California's new tech collaboration: 4 things to know

Blue Shield of California is partnering with health benefits startup Accolade on a new offering for California employers, the organizations said Feb. 26.

Four things to know:



1. Blue Shield said the partnership with Accolade, which helps employees manage their health benefits, will save its employer customers money while boosting employee satisfaction and benefit use.

2. Through the Accolade solution, health assistants and clinicians work directly with members to address health needs and provide assistance before and after medical appointments.

3. In a 2018 Aon study, Accolade's offering was found to reduce claims costs for one employer by 6.5 percent.



4. The Blue Shield-Accolade offering is available for plans that go into effect in January 2021.



More articles on payers:

UnitedHealth to end contracts with Mednax physicians in 4 states: 8 things to know

BCBS of Tennessee to open 8 primary care centers

Viewpoint: Beware Methodist Hospital ads in UnitedHealthcare feud



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.