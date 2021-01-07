Blue Shield of California's board is majority women for 1st time

Blue Shield of California's board of directors will be majority women for the first time in its 82-year history with the addition of Myechia Minter-Jordan, MD, to its governing body, the insurer said Jan. 6.

Dr. Minter-Jordan is president and CEO of DentaQuest Partnership for Oral Health Advancement and Catalyst Institute, a nonprofit that focuses on improving overall health through oral care. Dr. Minter-Jordan also co-founded the Community Care Collaborative, the country's largest Medicaid ACO.

Her appointment comes after Blue Shield of California named Kristina Leslie its first female chair of the health plan's board in fall 2020.



Blue Shield of California's board now comprises seven women and six men.

