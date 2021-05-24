Blue Cross NC, Mission Health sign long-term agreements

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health signed long-term agreements making Mission Health the latest healthcare system to join the Blue Premier value-based program, which launched in 2019, as well as bringing Mission into the Healthy Blue Medicaid network.

The new value-based contract, effective Jan. 1 of next year, will provide Blue Cross North Carolina members across 20 counties with access to Mission Health's six hospitals and over 1,000 physicians, according to a May 24 news release.

Under the new Medicaid agreement, Mission Health will be in-network for Blue Cross North Carolina's Medicaid members, effective July 1.

Blue Premier has signed agreements with 11 health systems and over 870 independent care practices across North Carolina since 2019, the news release said.