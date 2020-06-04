Blue Cross held 100% of ACA market share in these five states

Health insurers affiliated with the Blue Cross Blue Shield brand held nearly half (47 percent) of all ACA marketplace enrollment in 2018; however, the plans are seeing increased competition from managed Medicaid plans, according to a report published June 1 from the Urban Institute, a left-leaning think tank.

For the report, health policy researchers and analysts with the Urban Institute found that in marketplaces across 11 states, health plans affiliated with BCBS held nearly all or the entire enrollment in ACA marketplaces. BCBS plans hold the majority of enrollment in nine other states, but face growing competition from Medicaid managed care insurers like Centene and Molina Healthcare, the report found.

Here are five states where BCBS plans held 100 percent in 2018, according to the report:

Alaska (Premera BCBS of Alaska)

Delaware (Highmark BCBS Delaware)

Oklahoma (BCBS of Oklahoma)

South Carolina (BCBS of South Carolina)

Wyoming (BCBS of Wyoming)



