Black, Hispanic women face more childbirth complications regardless of age, BCBSA study finds

Black women under the age of 24 are more likely to experience complications in childbirth than white women over the age of 35, according to new data from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

The new study examined the rate of childbirth complications as measured by the CDC's Severe Maternal Morbidity Measure, a list of 21 adverse events and outcomes resulting from labor and delivery, a May 20 news release said.

According to the data, SMM rates were 63 percent higher for Black women and 32 percent higher for Hispanic women than white women, and the rate of childbirth complications among Hispanic women increased 19 percent in the last two years.

In an additional BCBSA survey of 750 insured and uninsured women regarding their pregnancy and childbirth experiences, 62 percent of Black mothers said they were able to complete all necessary prenatal visits, citing barriers including transportation and schedules. Black and Hispanic women reported feeling less confident they would receive the care they needed than white women.

The study comes after BCBSA announced last month a goal to reduce racial disparities in maternal health by 50 percent in five years.

Read the full report, "Racial Disparities in Maternal Health," here.