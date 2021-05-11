Biden says 1 million Americans have enrolled in ACA plans since February

President Joe Biden announced 1 million people have signed up for health coverage during the ACA marketplace's special enrollment period issued earlier this year, ABC News reported.

President Biden reopened the healthcare exchange in February to assist those in need of coverage during the pandemic. Enrollees since then have also included individuals who would have otherwise been eligible to sign up due to qualifying life events like job loss.

Roughly 390,000 people signed up for coverage under the ACA from Feb. 15 to Apr. 30 of last year due to life changes, the article said.

The special enrollment period will continue through Aug. 15.

