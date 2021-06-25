Biden halts Medicaid work requirement possibility in Indiana, Arizona

President Joe Biden is revoking permission to impose Medicaid work requirements in Indiana and Arizona, according to Politico.

In notices posted June 25, CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure wrote the requirements would result in many people losing health coverage.

Both states had yet to implement the requirements, with Indiana saying earlier this year the rules would not become effective until after the pandemic. Similar Medicaid regulations remain in other Republican-leaning states including Ohio, South Carolina and Utah, the publication said.