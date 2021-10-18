BCBS without nationwide mandate as Kansas affiliate requires employees get vaccinated

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas is requiring its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to WIBW.

The insurer pointed to President Joe Biden's executive order requiring federal contractors to vaccinate their employees as a key motivator. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas' Federal Employee Program means it falls under the jurisdiction of the order.

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association is not issuing a sweeping vaccine determination, meaning the organization's 35 affiliates may issue their own guidance, a Blue Cross Blue Shield Association spokesperson said.

"The association is closely monitoring the administration’s pending guidance of the president's executive order to understand how it may apply to BCBS companies and their partners," the spokesperson told Becker's.