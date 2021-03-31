BCBS of North Dakota reorganizes IT system: 3 things to know

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota has finished transitioning many of its information management services to an out-of-state provider, according to Inforum.

Three things to know:



1. The transition, first reported in October 2017, moved much of BCBS of North Dakota's IT functions, like claims processing, to Highmark Health Solutions.



2. The change led to 16 information management job cuts; however, BCBS of North Dakota will add 10 information technology positions, which employees affected by the layoffs can apply for.

3. BCBS of North Dakota chose to outsource its IT services due to an outdated claims processing system that would have required significant costs to modernize, according to Inforum.



