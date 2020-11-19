BCBS of North Carolina extends COVID-19 cost-sharing waivers, virtual visit payment into 2021

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina will continue waiving member cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing and treatment through spring 2021, and will maintain other initiatives put in place to help patients access care during the pandemic, the insurer said Nov. 17.

BCBS of North Carolina will continue waiving copays, deductibles and coinsurance for COVID-19-related clinical visits and testing until the federal public health emergency lifts. Cost-sharing for COVID-19 treatment will be waived through March 31, 2021.

In addition to the extensions, BCBS of North Carolina will continue waiving prior authorization requirements for COVID-19 services through March 31, and will expand its reimbursement policy for physician visits that take place over phone or video. BCBS of North Carolina will continue paying for virtual visits as if they were in-person visits through June 30, 2021.

The changes apply to most of BCBS of North Carolina's plans, with employer-sponsored plans given the option to opt out.

