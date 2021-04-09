BCBS of Minnesota parent to sell health savings account unit for $500M
HealthEquity announced it will acquire Further, a health savings account business run by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota parent Stella Health, for $500 million.
According to an April 8 statement, the deal will increase HealthEquity's health savings account membership by 550,000, which will bring the company's membership total to 6.3 million.
Utah-based HealthEquity expects the acquisition to generate $60 million in revenue on an annual run-rate basis as well as an additional $15 million in efficiencies on an annualized basis within three years, according to the statement.
The deal is expected to close by September, pending regulatory approvals.
