BCBS of Michigan partners with workplace healthcare provider

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan struck a partnership with Premise Health, a direct healthcare company based in Brentwood, Tenn., to create employer-sponsored health and wellness centers.

The partnership, announced Nov. 11, will help employers provide on-site and nearby health and wellness centers for their employees.

Aaron Friedkin, MD, a senior vice president at BCBS of Michigan, said the insurer's "partnership with Premise Health will help our group customers increase access to quality care for their employees and optimize their healthcare spend while creating synergies that enhance Blue Cross members' experience. These priorities have become even more important during these uncertain times due to COVID-19."

More articles on payers:

UnitedHealth ordered to reprocess 67,000 mental health claims

Anthem, Georgia hospitals to terminate contracts

Court sides with UnitedHealth in mental health denial case

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.