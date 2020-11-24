BCBS of Kansas ACO lowered inpatient admissions 13%

A physician-led ACO that collaborates with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas recorded lower inpatient admissions in 2019, among other improvements in outcomes.

The ACO includes 25 primary care practices. Providers in the model share the financial responsibility for healthcare services for the members.

Across the practices, physicians completed more than 53,000 primary care visits. For 92 percent of patients with chronic conditions, physicians completed three or more visits. Overall, inpatient admissions for patients in the ACO fell by 13 percent in 2019 to 58 per 1,000 patients.

BCBS of Kansas worked with Aledade to manage the ACO.

