BCBS of Illinois opens 550-employee center in Chicago

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois formally opened its new office on Chicago's South Side Aug. 10.

The office, in the city's Morgan Park neighborhood, is slated to employ 550, with 69 percent of new hires living within 10 miles of the center. The center will combine the employee workspace with community health outreach programs and resources.

BCBS of Illinois opened a similar center in the city's Pullman neighborhood. The insurer is also planning to open another center in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood later this year, and has plans for an office in the city's Pilsen neighborhood.

