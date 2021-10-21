BCBS Association names pair of chief execs

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association announced two C-level executive moves Oct. 19.

Adam Myers, MD, will serve as the organization's senior vice president and chief clinical transformation officer. The move, which went into effect Sept. 30, positions Dr. Myers to work with affiliate CMOs, as well as lead the Office of Clinical Affairs and the BCBS Institute, according to the announcement.

Christina Fisher will serve as executive vice president and CFO, effective Nov. 1. In the position, she will oversee the association's finance, information technology, application development and information security teams, as well as two arms of the association: the National Employee Benefits Administration and the Blue Venture Fund.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Dr. Adam Myers and Christina Fisher to the Association — they exemplify the spirit of collaboration that's so essential to advancing our collective success," said CEO Kim Keck. "The addition of their diverse experience and expertise to our executive team will be invaluable as we work to build a new model of affordable, equitable care for the 111 million Americans covered by the Blue System."