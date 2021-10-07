Anthem sued for alleged air ambulance coverage denial

A lawsuit out of Florida is challenging Anthem's decision not to cover an air ambulance trip, despite the patient's physician deeming it medically necessary.

The suit, filed Oct. 6, alleges that Anthem "placed its own health care decision making over the Patient's doctor" by suggesting that the patient seek care in the Dominican Republic instead of a level-one trauma center in Florida, a trip to which required an air ambulance at the time.

According to the lawsuit, Anthem suggested that the patient, who was suffering a myocardial infarction at a Dominican Republic hospital while on a cruise, receive emergency treatment at a local hospital. Despite Anthem's alleged suggestion, the patient was airlifted back to Florida for treatment.

While Anthem reimbursed the land ambulance in Fort Lauderdale, it did not reimburse any of the air ambulance bill, according to the lawsuit. The patient still owes nearly $240,000.

Anthem has not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.