Anthem ranked among best companies to work for by Fortune magazine

Anthem ranked among Fortune magazine's list of 100 Best Companies to Work For.

The company, which is a new addition to the list, is placed at No. 71. For its list, Fortune surveyed over half a million employees on issues including how trustworthy, caring and fair the company is in times of crises. All companies on the list employ at least 1,000 people in the U.S.

Throughout the pandemic, Anthem has offered 80 hours of paid leave to employees that are ill or have children. The company has also paid for the cost of COVID-19 testing and treatment, according to Fortune.

