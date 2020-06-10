Anthem: No change in 2020 profit forecast

Anthem reaffirmed its profit guidance for 2020 as the insurer expects continued financial growth despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a June 9 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Anthem officials said their full-year guidance will be greater than $21 per share. The company expects to generate about 70 percent of its adjusted earnings in the first half of the year.

Anthem reported first-quarter revenues of $29.6 billion, up from $24.7 billion in the same period a year before. Anthem ended the quarter with $1.5 billion in profits, down slightly from $1.6 billion a year prior.

More articles on payers:

Humana medical group to open 20 clinics in coming year

Anthem to give $2.5B to customers, providers

Former Humana exec to become CEO of physician network firm



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.