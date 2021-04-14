Allina, HealthPartners launch 5-year value-based agreement

Minneapolis-based Allina Health and Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners struck a five-year agreement that ties reimbursement to care outcomes.

Under the agreement, HealthPartners will reimburse Allina providers based on patient outcomes, such as hospital readmissions, care coordination through electronic document exchange and preventive care use.

The agreement is longer than previous partnerships between the organizations to allow for an extended focus on population health strategies, the organizations said in an April 12 news release.

Allina and HealthPartners have previous experience working together on new payment models. For the past decade, the organizations have collaborated on an ACO called the Northwest Metro Alliance, which has generated $40 million in savings over the last 10 years.

