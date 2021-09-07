AHIP asks for 'good faith safe harbor' with surprise billing rule

Health insurance lobby AHIP is asking government officials to implement a "good faith safe harbor" as insurers adjust to an upcoming surprise billing rule.

In a Sept. 3 letter to various U.S. departments, AHIP noted it had "significant concerns" over the Jan. 1, 2022, timeline to adjust to new regulations.

The letter proposed accommodations through 2023, which would give insurers significant time to implement provisions.

Comments also proposed creating a working group of stakeholders to ease implementation as the rule goes into effect.

The letter was linked to a Sept. 7 post where AHIP doubled down on its commitment to tackling surprise billing practices.