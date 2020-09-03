Aetna pushes further into home health with Landmark deal

CVS Health-owned Aetna will expand its home-based services to Medicare Advantage members in New York through a new relationship with in-home medical provider Landmark Health.

The collaboration, which will target members with chronic illnesses in New York City, Long Island, Albany, Rochester and Buffalo, adds to Aetna's previous expansions in the home health space. In June 2019, Aetna expanded its home care network through a partnership with CareLinx, a national network with more than 300,000 nonclinical caregivers.

Under its collaboration with Landmark Health, eligible Aetna members will be able to receive services like wound care, lab draws, catheter maintenance and medication adherence in their homes. Members will also get 24/7 access to a Landmark healthcare provider, and providers can share data with members' primary care physicians.

