Aetna, ACES collaboration expands autism spectrum disorder care

A partnership between Aetna and ACES is increasing members' access to value-based autism spectrum disorder care.

Through the agreement, which was effective Aug. 1, Aetna members are covered when they attend ACES providers for autism care.

The partnership also marks the creation of Aetna's first applied behavioral analysis Institute of Quality, which serves to expand autism care through efforts by both parties. The initiative designates certain facilities as an IOQ when they offer specialized services and achieve quality and cost-effectiveness benchmarks.

"Our collaboration with ACES on Aetna's first-ever autism Institute of Quality is a key part of our commitment to improving access to quality mental health care," said Cara McNulty, Aetna president of behavioral health and employee assistance program. "The quality and effectiveness of ACES' clinical care model for ABA is industry leading and together we'll improve outcomes for more families and their communities. Our members deserve quality, value-based autism care coordinated with the well-being of the whole family in mind."