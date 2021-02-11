9 payer exec moves in February

The following payer executive changes were announced in February so far.

1. Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield promoted Alicia Berkemeyer to executive vice president and chief health management officer.

2. Centene's Oklahoma Complete Health appointed Clay Franklin as plan president and CEO.

3. MetroPlusHealth appointed Lesleigh Irish-Underwood as its first chief brand and external relations officer.

4. L.A. Care Health Plan promoted James Kyle, MD, to the new position of medical director for quality, diversity, equity and inclusion.

5. UnitedHealth Group named Dirk McMahon its new president and COO.

6. MetroPlus Health Plan appointed Michelle Reay COO.

7. Jason Treece was promoted to vice president for strategic account management at Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

8. Priority Health named Shannon Wilson vice president of state markets east.



9. Sir Andrew Witty is the new CEO of UnitedHealth Group.

