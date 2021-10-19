8 payers ranked by customer satisfaction

The American Customer Satisfaction Index released its annual Insurance and Health Care Study on Oct. 19, which gauges payer customer experiences.

The index uses a 100-point scale for its rankings. This year's rankings also included Centene, which was not measured in 2020.

Here are how eight payers ranked:

1. Blue Cross and Blue Shield: 75 (up 4 percent)

2. Kaiser Permanente: 75 (up 3 percent)

3. Humana: 74 (down 1 percent)

4. UnitedHealth: 74 (up 3 percent)

5. Aetna: 73 (up 3 percent)

6. Other insurers: 73 (no change)

7. Centene: 72 (not measured in 2020)

8. Cigna: 68 (down 4 percent)