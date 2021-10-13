71% of beneficiaries did not compare Medicare plans during open enrollment, study says

A Kaiser Family Foundation study found that seven in 10 (71 percent) of Medicare beneficiaries did not shop around among plans during the 2018 open enrollment period.

Beneficiaries were more likely to compare Medicare Advantage plans (32 percent) than traditional Medicare plans (27 percent), according to the Oct. 13 study.

The numbers of beneficiaries who did not compare Medicare Advantage drug plans (81 percent) or standalone drug plans (72 percent) was at a higher rate than that of traditional Medicare enrollees.

Black, Hispanic, low income, dual-eligible individuals and adults over the age of 85 were less likely to compare plans, according to the study.