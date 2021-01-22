60 OB-GYN practices to leave BCBS of Texas' network

An in-network agreement between Unified Women's Healthcare Texas, a chain of more than 60 OB-GYN practices across the state, and BlueCross BlueShield of Texas is set to expire Jan. 24, according to a Jan. 16 news release.

The organizations have been unable to reach an agreement on rates. In October 2020, Unified Women's Healthcare Texas notified BCBSTX about the organization's intention to leave the insurer's network.

If a new contract isn't inked, BCBSTX members with PPO, Premier, Essentials, Medicare and Medicaid plans will lose in-network access to Unified Women's Healthcare Texas providers, and could face higher out-of-pocket costs as a result.

