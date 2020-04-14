5 payer exec moves

The following payer executives changed their positions in April.

They are listed below, in alphabetical order.

1. Quartz president and CEO Terry Bolz delayed his retirement in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Andy Davis is the new vice president and associate general counsel at Mutual of Omaha.

3. Magellan Health appointed Tim Lacy chief growth officer.

4. Eye and vision plan Versant Health welcomed Kristyn Parzynski as vice president of labor sales.

5. Capital BlueCross named Todd Shamash president and CEO.

