5 fast facts about Medicare Advantage

Enrollment in Medicare Advantage plans has increased significantly in the past 10 years, according to a recent analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Here are five fast facts about Medicare Advantage to know:



1. About 4 in 10 (39 percent) of all Medicare beneficiaries were enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans in 2020.



2. Last year, there were 19 states where 40 percent or more of Medicare Advantage beneficiaries were enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans, while enrollment in the plans was virtually nonexistent in two states: Alaska and Wyoming.

3. In 2020, most Medicare Advantage enrollees were in a health plan operated by UnitedHealthcare, Humana or BlueCross BlueShield affiliates.

4. Almost two-thirds (60 percent) of Medicare Advantage enrollees didn't pay a supplemental premium in 2020.

5. Seventy-eight percent of Medicare Advantage enrollees were in health plans that had 4 or more stars from CMS in 2020.

