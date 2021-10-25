431-bed Trinity Health hospital latest to challenge Aetna contract

Syracuse, N.Y.-based St. Joseph's Health, a 431-bed, Trinity Health-owned hospital, is the latest in the network to alert patients of a looming contract termination deadline.

The contract, which is set to expire at the end of the year, could affect 15,000 patients, according to syracuse.com.

An Aetna spokesperson told Becker's that Trinity Health has issued contract termination notices with Aetna in a handful of markets, with St. Joseph's being the newest battleground.

"It's not unusual for a health plan or a provider to issue a termination notice while they are negotiating, in case the parties are unable to reach an agreement," the spokesperson told Becker's. "We will continue to offer our members in-network access to St. Joseph's Health through Dec. 31. We will maintain close communications with our members and customers throughout the negotiation process."

St. Joseph's Health is seeking "a reasonable contract that more appropriately covers the cost of care and services St. Joseph's Health provides," the provider told syracuse.com in a statement.