2022 is the year of nonmedical benefits for Medicare Advantage plans

An Oct. 19 Avalere analysis of 2022 Medicare Advantage offerings found significant growth among nonmedical benefits.

Of key nonmedical benefits — meals, transportation, nutrition and in-home support — 58 percent of Medicare Advantage plans provided all four offerings with a $0 premium compared to 53 percent in 2021 plans, according to the analysis.

Nutrition and in-home support benefits nearly doubled between years, with nutrition increasing from 17 percent of plans to 30 percent and in-home support increasing from 6 percent of plans to 11 percent.

Meal benefits were still the most-offered nonmedical benefit, increasing from 55 percent of plans to 68 percent. Transportation increased from being offered in 36 percent of plans to 39 percent.

A leading 96 percent of Medicare beneficiaries have access to a $0 premium plan that offers meal benefits.

More plans with at least four-star ratings from CMS in 2022 included all four nonmedical benefits this year. compared to 2021's numbers.