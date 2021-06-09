20 people charged in connection to Ohio Medicaid fraud scheme

Twenty people have been charged in connection with a Medicaid fraud scheme at an Ohio nonprofit healthcare company, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

All 20 charged in the 77-count indictment were employees of Cleveland-based Eye for Change Youth and Family Services.

The charges brought against the individuals are conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, healthcare fraud, making a false statement relating to healthcare matters, conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering. More than $2 million was siezed from the defendants during the execution of the warrant, the article said.

A jury trial is scheduled for Dec. 7.