15 health insurers members like the most | 2021

Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans were among the highest-ranked health plans in the most regions, according to consumer insight firm J.D. Power's annual member satisfaction survey.

The 2021 Commercial Member Health Plan Study measures satisfaction among members of 147 health plans in 22 regions in the U.S. The study examines six key factors: billing and payment, cost, coverage and benefits, customer service, information and communication, and provider choice. The study is based on responses from more than 35,000 commercial health plan members.

Here are the 15 health plans that members liked the most, listed alphabetically below and followed by region:

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Nevada (Southwest)

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama (East South Central)

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Massachusetts)

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma (Heartland)

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island (Northeast)

Capital District Physicians' Health Plan (New York)

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (Maryland)

Cigna (Illinois/Indiana, New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia)

Geisinger Health Plan (Pennsylvania)

Health Alliance Plan of Michigan (Michigan)

HealthPartners (Minnesota/Wisconsin)

Horizon Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Jersey (New Jersey)

Humana (Florida, Texas)

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan (California, Colorado, Northwest, South Atlantic)

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah (Mountain)

View the full list here.