122 organizations stand against California single-payer coverage proposal

More than 120 organizations — including payers, businesses and advocacy groups — have signed on to a coalition that opposes proposals that would enact and fund a single-payer healthcare system in California.

The coalition, organized by the California Chamber of Commerce, includes signatures of officials from Anthem, Blue Shield of California and the California Children’s Hospital Association.

In a letter to the state's Assembly Appropriations Committee, the organizations claim the pair of proposals would "create a new and exorbitantly expensive government bureaucracy" controlled by the government and kill jobs.

The organizations claim the proposals would unsustainably raise taxes on individuals and businesses and dramatically expand the state's budget and ultimately only cover the 6 percent of Californians without coverage — a group comprised largely of undocumented immigrants and one that is soon to be covered under Gov. Gavin Newsom's budget proposal.

"Successfully standing up a new function that would be twice the size of the existing state budget is highly doubtful, given the state’s recent experience with benefit delays and massive fraud in the unemployment system," the letter reads.