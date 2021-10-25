A report from 24/7 Wall St. identified the U.S. ZIP codes with the highest percentage of residents under 65 years old who have no health insurance.

Here are the 10 ZIP codes with the highest uninsured rates:

1. 44627: Fredericksburg, Ohio (75 percent)

2. 46571: Topeka, Ind. (72 percent)

3. 47558: Montgomery, Ind. (68.3 percent)

4. 16256: Smicksburg, Penn. (64.4 percent)

5. 17572: Ronks, Penn. (61 percent)

6. 16872: Rebersburg, Penn. (60.7 percent)

7. 44606: Apple Creek, Ohio (59.3 percent)

8. 14726: Conewango Valley, N.Y. (57.9 percent)

9. 64648: Jamesport, Mo. (57.6 percent)

10. 46565: Shipshewana, Ind. (56.7 percent)