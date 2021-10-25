10 ZIP codes with the highest uninsured rates

Nick Moran - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

A report from 24/7 Wall St. identified the U.S. ZIP codes with the highest percentage of residents under 65 years old who have no health insurance. 

Here are the 10 ZIP codes with the highest uninsured rates:

1. 44627: Fredericksburg, Ohio (75 percent)

2. 46571: Topeka, Ind. (72 percent) 

3. 47558: Montgomery, Ind. (68.3 percent)

4. 16256: Smicksburg, Penn. (64.4 percent)

5. 17572: Ronks, Penn. (61 percent)

6. 16872: Rebersburg, Penn. (60.7 percent)

7. 44606: Apple Creek, Ohio (59.3 percent)

8. 14726: Conewango Valley, N.Y. (57.9 percent)

9. 64648: Jamesport, Mo. (57.6 percent)

10. 46565: Shipshewana, Ind. (56.7 percent)

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars