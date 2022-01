10 providers seeking payer contracting talent

Ten providers — including U.S. Anesthesia Partners, St. Luke's University Health network and Children's Wisconsin — recently posted job listings seeking leaders to help payer contracting and relations.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Family Allergy and Asthma (Chicago) seeks a director of payer contracts and reimbursements.

2. Lumeris (St. Louis) seeks a director of payer contracting.

3. Cerebral (San Francisco) seeks a director of payer contracting.

4. Hartford HealthCare (Wethersfield, Conn.) seeks a payer analyst.

5. Children's Wisconsin (Milwaukee) seeks a payer contracting manager.

6. Amgen (Thousand Oaks, Calif.) seeks a senior associate of payer contracting.

7. Millennium Physician Group (Fort Myers, Fla.) seeks a vice president of payer contracting.

8. St. Luke's University Health Network (Allentown, Pa.) seeks a payor contracting senior analyst.

9. U.S. Anesthesia Partners (Dallas) seeks a director of payer contracting.

10. Swedish Medical Center (Irvine, Calif.) seeks a regional vice president of payer contracting.